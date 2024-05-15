Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 15, 2024: Stormy Daniels wore a bulletproof vest to Donald Trump's hush money trial
May 15, 2024 7:23 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 15, 2024.
Latest news on May 15, 2024: Stormy Daniels stepped into the Manhattan courtroom every day wearing a bulletproof vest. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 15, 2024 7:23 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Stormy Daniels wore a bulletproof vest to Donald Trump's hush money trial
- Stormy Daniels's lawyer reveals her fears and emotional distress leading up to her testimony against Donald Trump.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 15, 2024: Stormy Daniels wore a bulletproof vest to Donald Trump's hush money trial