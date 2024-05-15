Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 15, 2024: Biden administration to send $1 billion in arms to Israel amid Rafah tensions
May 15, 2024 8:18 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 15, 2024.
Latest news on May 15, 2024: Biden advances $1 Billion arms aid to Israel. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 15, 2024 8:18 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Biden administration to send $1 billion in arms to Israel amid Rafah tensions
- Biden administration plans to send over $1 billion in arms and ammunition to Israel as White House opposes House bill to mandate delivery of offensive weapons.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 15, 2024: Biden administration to send $1 billion in arms to Israel amid Rafah tensions