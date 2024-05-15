Latest News, Live Updates Today May 15, 2024: Joe Biden vs Donald Trump showdown is on, both rivals agree to debate on THESE dates

Live
Joe Biden vs Donald Trump showdown is on, both rivals agree to debate on THESE dates
May 15, 2024 11:32 PM IST
Donald Trump and Joe Biden have agreed for two presidential debates, which will hosted by CNN and ABC.
World News Live Updates: Joe Biden vs Donald Trump showdown is on, both rivals agree to debate on THESE dates
- US President Joe Biden on Wednesday surprisingly threw a debate challenge at GOP leader Donald Trump amid his ongoing hush money trial.
