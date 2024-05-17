Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 17, 2024: Biden vs Trump: What to know as Jake Tapper, Dana Bash set to moderate first face off next month
May 17, 2024 12:36 AM IST
Trump and Biden have agreed to two debates. The first will held at 9 pm. Eastern time on June 27 at CNN's studios in Atlanta, in a critical battleground state.
World News Live Updates: Biden vs Trump: What to know as Jake Tapper, Dana Bash set to moderate first face off next month
- President Joe Biden and Republican nominee Donald Trump have agreed to participate in two of them: one in June and one in September.
May 17, 2024 12:32 AM IST
World News Live Updates: 2 Thai hostages held in Gaza killed, says Israeli army
- There are now six Thai hostages being held in Gaza, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
May 17, 2024 12:21 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Brazil urges additional aid after $10 Billion plan to combat floods
- The Brazilian government is weighing additional measures to help combat the fallout from historic floods in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.
May 17, 2024 12:13 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Cardi B lashes out at Biden for ‘betraying’ people, says ‘I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on’
- American rapper Cardi B, who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 presidential elections, seemed to be highly disappointed with his administration and their policies.
