Latest News, Live Updates Today May 18, 2024: US issues worldwide alert amid threat of violence against LGBT community
May 18, 2024 12:36 AM IST
Latest news on May 18, 2024: Onlookers watch as LGBTQ+ rights activists hold a rally
World News Live Updates: US issues worldwide alert amid threat of violence against LGBT community
- US said it is aware of increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQ people and events.
May 18, 2024 12:16 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Good news for King Charles: His personal net worth sees dramatic surge, and it's far more than Queen Elizabeth II
- King Charles is now the 258th wealthiest person in the United Kingdom, with an estimated net worth of $770 million.
May 18, 2024 12:02 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Ex-US speaker Nancy Pelosi husband's attacker jailed for 30 years
- DePape was given 20 years for one count and 30 years for another count.
