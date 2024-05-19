Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 19, 2024: Russia offensive likely to intensify in northeast Ukraine: Zelensky
May 19, 2024 1:37 AM IST
Latest news on May 19, 2024: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
May 19, 2024 1:37 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Russia offensive likely to intensify in northeast Ukraine: Zelensky
- Zelensky said Russian troops had managed to advance between five to 10 kilometre (three to six miles) along the northeastern border
May 19, 2024 1:34 AM IST
May 19, 2024 1:34 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Rudy Giuliani hails 'incredible night' after receiving summons in Arizona fake electors case during 80th b'day bash
- Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City, had an unexpected surprise at his 80th birthday party on Friday.
May 19, 2024 12:50 AM IST
May 19, 2024 12:50 AM IST

Cities Live Updates: Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody
- Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody
May 19, 2024 12:24 AM IST
May 19, 2024 12:24 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Is Meghan Markle eyeing career in politics following unofficial 'royal tour' of Nigeria?
- Meghan Markle, who has stood up for women's rights and believes they can change the world, is reportedly considering a future in politics.
May 19, 2024 12:19 AM IST
May 19, 2024 12:19 AM IST

India News Live Updates: How the move to revive elephant corridors has become a political problem in Tamil Nadu
- The state has witnessed wildlife conflict involving elephants, tigers and wild boars, especially on the periphery of forests in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Hosur
May 19, 2024 12:13 AM IST
May 19, 2024 12:13 AM IST

World News Live Updates: 8,00,000 people forced to flee Rafah amid Israel assault: UN
- More than 10 days into what the army called a "limited" operation in Rafah that sparked an exodus of Palestinians.
