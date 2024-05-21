Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 21, 2024: Satellite images show Gazans' quick exodus from Rafah after Israeli invasion
May 21, 2024 1:09 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 21, 2024.
Latest news on May 21, 2024: This satellite photo taken by Planet Labs PBC shows an evacuated camp in Rafah, Gaza,
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 21, 2024 1:09 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Satellite images show Gazans' quick exodus from Rafah after Israeli invasion
- The departures come as Israel threatens a full-blown invasion of the city, which has stirred global alarm.
May 21, 2024 12:09 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Raisi chopper crash: Pope Francis sends 'assurance of spiritual closeness' to Iran
- Raisi's helicopter crashed Sunday in northwestern Iran, and its wreckage was found Monday morning.
May 21, 2024 12:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Meghan Markle reveals ‘best souvenir’ she and Prince Harry were given on Nigeria tour
- Meghan Markle has revealed the “best souvenir” she was given on her Nigeria tour with Prince Harry.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 21, 2024: Satellite images show Gazans' quick exodus from Rafah after Israeli invasion