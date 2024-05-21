Edit Profile
Monday, May 20, 2024
    Latest News, Live Updates Today May 21, 2024: Satellite images show Gazans' quick exodus from Rafah after Israeli invasion

    May 21, 2024 1:09 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 21, 2024.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here.

    Follow all the updates here:
    World News Live Updates: Satellite images show Gazans' quick exodus from Rafah after Israeli invasion

    • The departures come as Israel threatens a full-blown invasion of the city, which has stirred global alarm.
    Read the full story here

    World News Live Updates: Raisi chopper crash: Pope Francis sends 'assurance of spiritual closeness' to Iran

    • Raisi's helicopter crashed Sunday in northwestern Iran, and its wreckage was found Monday morning.
    Read the full story here

    World News Live Updates: Meghan Markle reveals ‘best souvenir’ she and Prince Harry were given on Nigeria tour

    • Meghan Markle has revealed the “best souvenir” she was given on her Nigeria tour with Prince Harry.
    Read the full story here

