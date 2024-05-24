Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 24, 2024: Scottie Scheffler case: Louisville cop faces ‘corrective action’ over golfer's arrest
May 24, 2024 12:12 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 24, 2024.
Latest news on May 24, 2024: Scottie Scheffler arrest: Louisville cop faces ‘corrective action’ over golfer's arrest (Photo by ROSS KINNAIRD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 24, 2024 12:12 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Scottie Scheffler case: Louisville cop faces ‘corrective action’ over golfer's arrest
- An officer who arrested renowned golfer Scottie Scheffler is being given "corrective action" for not following protocols during the arrest.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 24, 2024: Scottie Scheffler case: Louisville cop faces ‘corrective action’ over golfer's arrest