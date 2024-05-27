Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 27, 2024: Burger King vs McDonald's: Fast-food rivals battle it out with $5 meal deals, Wendy's says ‘stop taking…’
Latest news on May 27, 2024: Burger King and McDonald's are fighting to attract customers with $5 meal deals while Wendy's is offering a special $3 English Muffin deal.
May 27, 2024 12:18 AM IST
- While McDonald's $5 meal deal will be up for grabs by late June, Burger King is racing to bring back its $5 Your Way Meal in April
