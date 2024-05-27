Live

Latest News, Live Updates Today May 27, 2024: Burger King vs McDonald's: Fast-food rivals battle it out with $5 meal deals, Wendy's says ‘stop taking…’

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 27, 2024.