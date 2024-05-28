Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 28, 2024: EU agrees to revive Rafah mission, Borrell criticises Israel's Netanyahu
May 28, 2024 12:41 AM IST
Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a camp for internally displaced people in Rafah.
World News Live Updates: EU agrees to revive Rafah mission, Borrell criticises Israel's Netanyahu
- Rafah crossing is main entry point for aid from Egypt, and has been closed since Israeli forces took control of it from the Gazan side nearly three weeks ago.
May 28, 2024 12:38 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US storms kill at least 21 across 4 states on Memorial Day weekend
- The death toll over the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend: at least eight fatalities in Arkansas, seven in Texas, four in Kentucky and two in Oklahoma.
May 28, 2024 12:38 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Fishermen go fishing, ignoring IMD warning not to venture out in North Bay of Bengal
- The IMD has issued an alert message and warned the fishermen not to venture into North Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on May 27.
May 28, 2024 12:31 AM IST
World News Live Updates: North Korean rocket carrying its 2nd spy satellite explodes in mid-air
- North Korea has steadfastly maintained it has the right to launch satellites and test missiles.
