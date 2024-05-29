Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 29, 2024: Israeli strikes kill at least 37 Palestinians, most in tents, near Gaza's Rafah as offensive expands
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes during an Israeli military operation in Rafah, as seen from Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. (Reuters)
World News Live Updates: Israeli strikes kill at least 37 Palestinians, most in tents, near Gaza's Rafah as offensive expands
- The fighting in Rafah has made it nearly impossible for humanitarian groups to import and distribute aid to southern Gaza.
May 29, 2024 12:22 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US-built pier will be removed from Gaza coast; to be repaired after damage from rough seas
- The US has also planned to continue to provide airdrops of food, which likewise cannot meet all the needs.
May 29, 2024 12:21 AM IST
World News Live Updates: King Charles III and Prince William deliver ‘bitter kick in the teeth for Prince Harry’
- King Charles III hands over the Army Air Corps to Prince William, intensifying royal family tensions as Prince Harry remains sidelined.
May 29, 2024 12:12 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Pope apologises after quoted using vulgar term in talk about ban on gay priests
- Ruckus underscored how church’s official teaching about homosexuality bumps up against unacknowledged reality that there are plenty of gay men in priesthood
May 29, 2024 12:12 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US expressed deep concern to Israel over Rafah airstrike, State Department says
- The Biden administration has repeatedly warned Israel against launching a large-scale military offensive in Rafah.
May 29, 2024 12:09 AM IST
World News Live Updates: French, German leaders say Ukraine allowed to strike inside Russia
- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West that NATO members in Europe were playing with fire by proposing to let Ukraine use Western-supplied weapons.
