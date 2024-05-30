Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 30, 2024: Donald Trump compares himself with Mother Teresa as hush money jury deliberates
May 30, 2024 1:12 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 30, 2024.
Latest news on May 30, 2024: Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the press as the 12 jurors began deliberating in his criminal hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on May 28, 2024. (Photo by Yuki Iwamura / POOL / AFP)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 30, 2024 1:12 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump compares himself with Mother Teresa as hush money jury deliberates
- Donald Trump vows to win the election saying “Mother Teresa could not beat” the charges he is battling with.
May 30, 2024 12:04 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Hush money trial judge delivers this instruction to jurors deliberating over Donald Trump's fate
- Witness credibility questioned in Donald Trump's hush money case as jury deliberates without needing his testimony.
May 30, 2024 12:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: EU's Varhelyi meets with Netanyahu amid ICC prosecutor's arrest warrant requests
- "The president trusts that he is conveying the EU position on all bilateral and regional issues to his interlocutors", the spokesperson added.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 30, 2024: Donald Trump compares himself with Mother Teresa as hush money jury deliberates