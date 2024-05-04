Edit Profile
    Latest News, Live Updates Today May 4, 2024: Northern Gaza in ‘full-blown famine’, says UN food program chief

    May 4, 2024 11:49 PM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 4, 2024.
    Latest news on May 4, 2024: The chief of the United Nations' food program has warned of a "full-blown famine" in northern Gaza and reiterated calls for a ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 4, 2024 11:49 PM IST

    • The World Food Program is one of the many humanitarian groups trying to get aid into Gaza.
    Read the full story here

