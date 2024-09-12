Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today September 12, 2024: Haryana assembly election: Congress releases 3rd list of 40 candidates
Sep 12, 2024 1:14 AM IST
- Haryana assembly election: With this announcement, the Congress has named 81 candidates for the 90-member assembly, leaving nine seats without candidates.
Sep 12, 2024 12:55 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Haryana polls: BJP releases final list of 3 candidates, Ram Bilas Sharma denied ticket
- Haryana polls: BJP releases final list of 3 candidates, senior leader Ram Bilas Sharma denied ticket
Sep 12, 2024 12:41 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Trump Vs. Harris debate result: Who won the ABC's first presidential debate?
- The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris saw early viewer responses favouring Harris, but who was declared the actual winner?
