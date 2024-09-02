Latest News, Live Updates Today September 2, 2024: Kharkiv struck by missiles after Ukraine launches mass drone attack on Russia

Live
Sep 2, 2024 3:01 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Kharkiv struck by missiles after Ukraine launches mass drone attack on Russia
- Earlier in the day, Russia said Kyiv had launched one of the biggest drone attacks against it since the full-scale war began.
Sep 2, 2024 1:55 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Polls show Harris turning the tables on Trump in an otherwise close fight ahead of Labour Day 2024
- Although Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are going neck-to-neck in the polls race, the former's numbers are significantly better than her Biden's.
