Latest News, Live Updates Today September 3, 2024: Benjamin Netanyahu pushes back against pressure over Gaza and hostages: 'No one will preach to me'
Sep 3, 2024 3:19 AM IST
Latest news on September 3, 2024: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem, September 2, 2024.
- Israeli media have reported deep differences between Netanyahu and top security officials.
Sep 3, 2024 2:56 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Saudi tanker, another oil ship attacked in Red Sea: Report
- Yemen's Houthis late on Monday claimed responsibility for targeting Blue Lagoon with multiple missiles and drones but did not make any mention of Saudi tanker.
Sep 3, 2024 2:43 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Brazil Supreme Court panel unanimously upholds judge's decision to block Elon Musk's X
- The broader support among justices undermines the effort by Elon Musk and his supporters to cast Justice Alexandre de Moraes as an authoritarian renegade.
