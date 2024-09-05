Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today September 5, 2024: Tim Walz's family shows support for Trump after VP pick's brother Jeff dropped bombshell claims
Sep 5, 2024 12:21 AM IST
- The now-viral photo of the Walz family showing support for Trump comes after a series of Facebook comments made by Tim's brother, who is a registered Republican
Sep 5, 2024 12:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israel's Netanyahu sets condition to leave Gaza: ‘Until that happens, we're there’
- Israel will maintain troop presence at the Gaza-Egypt border said prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
