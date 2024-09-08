Edit Profile
Saturday, Sep 7, 2024
    Latest News, Live Updates Today September 8, 2024: Italian PM Meloni sees role for India in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 8, 2024 12:59 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for September 8, 2024.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 8, 2024 12:59 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Italian PM Meloni sees role for India in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict

    • Italian PM Meloni says India can play a role in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Read the full story here

