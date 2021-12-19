‘Guilty conscience’: CM Yogi Adityanath rebuts SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the income tax department’s raids on Samajwadi Party leaders were causing heartburn to the Akhilesh Yadav-led opposition party in the state.

“I was watching yesterday (Saturday) that income tax raids were causing much heartburn to the Samajwadi Party leadership. I asked someone what was the reason and he said that it was a classic case of guilty conscience,” he said during the launch of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ from Mathura on Sunday.

“Could you ever believe that someone’s income would increase 200 times in five years? But then everything was possible in SP’s rule.”

Attacking the opposition parties ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, he claimed, “Earlier, opposition parties were afraid of even taking names of Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura and were in a race to wear skullcaps only.” Skullcap is worn by Muslims.

Samajawadi Party state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said: “On failing on all fronts from law and order to development, all that the ruling BJP had been doing is decisive politics and politics of hatred. But now all this won’t work. This government is on it’s way out, BJP will get historic defeat”.

The chief minister further claimed that the Opposition parties did not like the ongoing development works in Uttar Pradesh, and were rather happy when the mafia was powerful in the state and terrorists were being released.

“Would there have been action against the mafia and criminals, if the SP (Samajwadi Party), BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) or the Congress had been in power?” he asked.

“The Opposition parties dislike action against mafia, all-round development, free connection of electricity in village, free ration to poor, better law and order situation,” Adityanath said in his 28-minute address, claiming actions taken by his government are a symbol of ‘Ram Rajya’.

The ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ is scheduled to pass through Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur before reaching Pilibhit on the night of December 31. The BJP’s six yatras — which were flagged off simultaneously on Sunday from Mathura, Bijnor, Jhansi, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia and Ghazipur — will cover all 403 assembly constituencies of state ahead of the polls due in early next year.

The party aims to communicate the achievements of the five-year BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh to the people in different parts of the state, said Nagendra Prasad Dubey, the convener of the yatra for Braj prant.

On the occasion, Adityanath said he was in Mathura for the 19th time in his tenure as the chief minister and considered it as a blessing for him.

Blaming the previous regime for tarnishing Mathura’s image, he claimed that there used to be riots in Kosi Kalan town of Mathura district. He even referred to violence at Jawahar Bagh in the heart of Mathura city on June 2, 2016 when 29 people, including two police officers, were killed in clashes between encroachers and police under the SP regime.

In comparison, he claimed, there has not been a single riot in UP during the BJP rule.

The chief minister first visited Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple after reaching Mathura on Sunday and said the state government was fully committed to preserving the “aastha” (faith) of people in Mathura, the land of Krishna.

On Saturday, the income tax department conducted raids at the Vishal Khand, Gomtinagar (Lucknow) residence of Jainendra Yadav, who was the OSD when Akhilesh was the chief minister, Mau’s Sahadatpura residence of party spokesperson Rajiv Rai, the Mainpuri residence of prominent contractor Manoj Yadav, owner of RCL. A Lucknow-based businessman, too, was among those raided.

Rajiv Rai, whose personal website described him as the most important person in Team Akhilesh, called the raids “politically motivated”.

“Do they have the courage to carry out raids on other BJP leaders?” said Rai who was the SP’s Lok Sabha candidate for Ghosi in 2014 and is also the founder and chairman of AVK Group of Institutions, a chain in Bengaluru.

The Congress has also criticised the raids. “This scared government is trying to scare rivals. But no one is going to be intimidated. Such raids will backfire on them just as they did in Karnataka and West Bengal polls. There too there were similar raids,” Anshu Awasthi, UP Congress spokesperson.

However, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev said that unlike past regimes, under BJP, the investigating agencies were free.

“Those who have nothing to hide shouldn’t fear. The investigating agencies would check anyone including me, if they have reasonable grounds to do so. Why this brouhaha over these raids?” he asked.