e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Law always respected in Maharashtra’: Sanjay Raut on assault on ex-navy officer by Shiv Sena workers

‘Law always respected in Maharashtra’: Sanjay Raut on assault on ex-navy officer by Shiv Sena workers

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pointed to the call made by defence minister Rajnath Singh and the number of attacks on ex-servicemen in Uttar Pradesh – a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state – as well.

india Updated: Sep 13, 2020 18:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the incident of assault could have happened to anyone.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the incident of assault could have happened to anyone.(HT PHOTO)
         

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Sunday law will take precedence over political affiliations after his party’s workers were arrested for assaulting a retired officer of the Indian Navy, who forwarded a cartoon mocking Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Madan Sharma, the former Indian Navy officer, was assaulted on Friday in the Kandivali area of Mumbai allegedly by a group of workers of the ruling Shiv Sena.

“The law is always respected in Maharashtra. The accused were arrested immediately, irrespective of the party they were associated with,” Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read: Why rest of Bollywood is silent, Shiv Sena trains gun on Akshay Kumar

Raut said that the incident of assault could have happened to anyone. He pointed to the call made by defence minister Rajnath Singh and the number of attacks on ex-servicemen in Uttar Pradesh – a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state – as well.

“Maharashtra is a big state. Something like this can happen to anyone. Do you know how many ex-servicemen have been attacked in UP? But the defence minister didn’t call them. Our government believes that no innocent person should be attacked,” Raut told ANI.

The Sena leader was referring to Singh’s call to the retired naval officer on Saturday.

Also read | ‘If that girl apologises...’: Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ comment

“Spoke to retired naval officer, Shri Madan Sharma who was attacked by hooligans in Mumbai and enquired about his health. Such attacks on Ex-Servicemen is completely unacceptable and deplorable. I wish Madanji a speedy recovery,” Singh tweeted.

Sharma had forwarded Thackeray’s cartoon on a group on WhatsApp. The six Sena workers asked Sharma to meet them at his housing society’s gate in Thakur Complex. The six men, including shakha pramukh Kamlesh Kadam, then assaulted the ex-serviceman.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
In-flight photography allowed, recording prohibited, clarifies DGCA
In-flight photography allowed, recording prohibited, clarifies DGCA
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In