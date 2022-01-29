Law needs to be framed against wrongful religious conversions, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that a law should be made against religious conversions but added that nobody should be wrongfully harassed by the misuse of such laws.

Kejriwal was addressing a session with traders and industrialists in Jalandhar on Saturday where he was questioned by a trader and asked to clear his stand on the religious conversions taking place in the country.

Responding to the query, Kejriwal said that that everybody has a right to worship as per their choice but conversions done by scaring or through any offering is totally wrong. A law should definitely be made against religious conversions but nobody should be wrongly harassed after the passage of the law.

On the issue of the release of Sikh prisoner Prof Davinderpal Bhullar, Kejriwal said that it was a very sensitive matter and condemned Shiromani Akali Dal for doing dirty politics on the issue. Further he added that there is a sentence review board comprising of officials, judicial officers and others, in the Delhi government.

“When the matter was brought to the knowledge of the Lieutenant Governor, he asked the home secretary of Delhi to call a meeting of the sentence review board immediately and whatever decision the panel takes will be filed and immediately put before the LG for further action,” the AAP chief said.

