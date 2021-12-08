Law varsity students stage protest against offline examinations in Karnataka

A section of the students in the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) has continued their protests, demanding that the varsity use a combination of internal assessment and previous semester performance to evaluate students and not conduct offline exams on such short notice amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Students spent the entire night protesting against the varsity’s decision to hold offline exams. The protests began in the main campus of KSLU in the Hubballi district, about 450 kms from Bengaluru.

“First thing is the delay in the promotion. We want a 50:50 mode of evaluation,” Varun Gowda, a student who is part of the protests, told Hindustan Times.

He added that the university is trying to hold offline examinations for the previous semesters despite promoting the students and the results of previous semesters have been delayed, and officials continue to cite a shortage of human resources for the same.

“A student of the final year will have one or two backlogs, so if they keep postponing exams like this, delaying it for one or two months, it will be a problem for them to enter the Bar council or take up masters,” Gowda said.

The protests come even as the threat of Covid pandemic resurfaces in the southern state with the detection of at least two cases of the new variant, Omicron. Students said that the university is hiring senior lawyers and has been misleading the court, whose orders it repeatedly cites to conduct the exams. Hiring senior lawyers for what?

Gowda said that there should be at least 21 days prior notice for exams, but there is uncertainty on the dates as there are students who have to travel from other parts and make arrangements.

Ishwar Bhat, the vice-chancellor could not be reached for comment despite calls and texts seeking a statement from the university.

The Law School of Karnataka State Law University was established as a constituent college through a statute in 2009.