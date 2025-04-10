New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has said lawyers must advise clients in matrimonial disputes for a resolution instead of levelling and "fuelling" allegations against each other. Lawyers should not fuel allegations in matrimonial disputes: Delhi HC

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma observed in matrimonial disputes, the litigants experienced emotional trauma, with their personal lives coming to a standstill and it was conscious of their "frustration and exasperation".

Peace and tranquillity, however, were extremely necessary and the conduct of litigants in such matters could not cross the boundaries prescribed in the law, the bench added.

"Lawyers also have a great responsibility in such matters not only towards their own client but also towards the court and the society. Peace and tranquility are extremely necessary. Lawyers ought to advise clients towards resolution of disputes rather than making and fuelling allegations against each other," said the court in an order passed on April 7.

The court went on, "Allegations in such matters could be taken extremely personally which could lead to clients misbehaving with opposing counsels, though the same cannot be justified in any manner. Finally, however, the conduct of litigants in such matters cannot cross the boundaries which are prescribed in law."

The court made the observations while imposing costs of ₹1 lakh on a husband, to be paid to his estranged wife, for his misbehaviour in a family court, which included hurling profanities at the wife's counsel.

While dealing with a woman's plea for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against the husband and awarding him six-month jail time, the bench observed that though several events had occurred during the proceedings in the high court and the family courts, he couldn't be squarely blamed.

There appeared to be some circumstances that had provoked him to exhibit such behaviour, it said.

If there were any allegations against the counsel for the wife, the court said, the husband ought to have adopted the proper course of action and "hurling abuses in court would not be permissible".

In July 2024, the husband had allegedly hurled profanities at the counsel in a family court, triggering commotion.

It came on record that he had demeaned the proceedings by using abusive language not just against the wife's lawyer but even made aspersions against the judge.

The matrimonial dispute, the court said, turned into an "ugly spat" between the lawyers for the parties.

Bearing in mind the background of the case, the remorse expressed by the husband and the fact that he had an ailing father, the court admonished the husband and directed him to tender an verbal apology to the wife's counsel.

"Apart from the admonishment and the apology, the respondent shall also pay costs of ₹1 lakh to the petitioner," it directed.

The court further ordered him to continue paying the maintenance and school fee of his minor children.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.