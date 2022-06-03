‘Lead economies facing highest inflation in 50 years,' says union minister Puri

Lead economies across the world have been facing inflation, union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, as India sees a hike in the prices of essentials and fuel. While the government has earlier linked the surge in prices to the Ukraine war, which has been going on for three months now, the union minister further said: “Economies of other big countries are facing steepest inflation and a sharp decline in living standards since World War II. It is a phenomenon. We are in a situation where we can control prices to the extent we can,” Puri said on Thursday.

“There are lead economies…There are 20 trillion dollar economies, facing the highest inflation in 50 years. There is another economy, which most of us are familiar with - steepest decline since second world war. So this is the phenomenon,” the union minister of petroleum and natural gas told reporters.

On the government’s decision to cut excise duty, that brought a slight relief to consumers, he added: “Somebody just mentioned excise duty cuts just now. Let me tell you, I applaud that decision. If you look at a deregulated market, which is what it has become since 2010, and since 2014 for diesel. You are necessarily dependent on international prices. You add to that insurance and freight.”

Earlier this week, the National Statistical Office’s data showed that India’s economy grew 4.1 per cent during the January-March period in real or inflation-adjusted terms, the slowest pace in a year. Asia’s third-largest economy rebounded from a pandemic-induced recession to grow 8.7% in 2021-22, compared to a contraction of 6.6% in 2020-21, but this is a tad lower than 8.8% estimated in January, according to the latest data.

Many other countries, including Austalia, the United States, Brazil, and South Korea have been tackling with the spike in the prices of essentials.

A report by news agency AP has highlighted that inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record 8.1 per cent in May amid surging energy costs prompted in part by Russia's war in Ukraine.

