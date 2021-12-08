Leaders free to pick alliance in MLC polls: JD (S) leader Kumaraswamy

A day after saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are both enemies of the party, Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) supremo HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that the local leaders were given the freedom to back either of the national parties in the upcoming MLC polls, even though there was no formal alliance at the party level.

Kumaraswamy’s JD(S) is contesting just seven out of the 25 seats in the MLC polls on December 10.

The former chief minister said that in the remaining 18 constituencies where the JD(S) has not fielded any candidates, the local leaders can choose to side with whoever they think would benefit the regional outfit in the long run.

“Our aim is 2023 (assembly elections), and to strengthen our party I have given instructions to our local leaders the freedom to make their own decisions,” he said.

The non-committal approach by the JD(S) helps the party steer clear of being associated with either of the two national parties, keeping the option to play the possible “kingmaker” open in case of another fractured verdict in 2023.

The political tact of Kumaraswamy would also allow both the BJP and Congress to approach the local JD(S)leaders in several districts even though the party appears not to be in any formal alliance with either. The former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has maintained that he has sought support from the JD(S) for the MLC polls.

“We have to see what decision JD(S) takes, but they are likely to give us support,” Yediyurappa said on Tuesday, counting on the backing of the regional outfit to help keep the upper house of the state legislature under its control.

The JD(S) is the only major political party in Karnataka that has allied with both the BJP and the Congress at the state level.

JD(S) and the BJP consider Congress as the common enemy. The JD(S) has received the backing of BJP in the old Mysuru region in past elections while the reverse has been seen in the northern districts where the regional outfit has used its votes to help the saffron party. (This para needs attribution and facts when JDS got support and since when do they consider Congress the enemy)

“This is not a question of Congress winning or the BJP. Wherever we (JD(S))are not contesting, our leaders have to cast their ballot and not casting it is wrong under democracy. So whichever side they vote for, it should not be detrimental to us,” Kumaraswamy said.

The Congress has chided the JD(S) for its decision calling it an understanding between the regional outfit and the BJP.

“What does that statement mean that he (Kumaraswamy) has told local leaders? Does it mean they will come with us? They have decided to go with the BJP. They are only saying it indirectly,” Siddaramaiah, senior Congress leader and the former chief minister said in Mandya on Tuesday.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that Yediyurappa seeking out support shows that the BJP is weak.