Left Front declares candidates for Tripura bypolls on 4 seats

AGARTALA: The Left Front in Tripura on Monday announced its candidates for the bypolls on the four seats scheduled to be held on June 23. The votes will be counted on June 26.

Krishna Majumder has been named as the CPM candidate for the Agartala seat, Raghunath Sarkar will contest the election from Town Bardowali, Anjan Das from Surma constituency reserved for scheduled caste candidates and Shailendra Chandra Nath from Yubrajnagar constituency, according to an announcement by the CPM’s Tripura unit. Raghunath Sarkar is a Forward Bloc leader

“We appeal to voters to extend their support to us in the polls. I also appeal to the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polls so that people can exercise their franchise freely,” said Left Front convener Narayan Kar in presence of CPM secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, RSP leader Gopal Das, CPI leader Ranjit Majumder and Paresh Chandra Sarkar of Forward Bloc at CPM headquarters in Agartala.

The bypolls are being conducted in view of vacancies created due to the death of veteran CPM legislator of Yubrajnagar seat Ramendra Chandra Nath and the departure of three BJP legislators.

Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha, former BJP legislators of Agartala and Town Bardowali constituency , joined Congress and another ex-MLA Asish Das joined Trinamool Congress last year. Das, recently, quit the party and has not announced his next political course of action.

CPM MLA attacked, says party

CPM legislator Ratan Bhowmik was attacked by some unidentified miscreants in Gomati district of Tripura, the party said.

According to CPM, Bhowmik sustained injuries when a group of miscreants threw stones at his vehicle while he was coming to Udaipur from Gangacherra in the district. “We condemn the attack on him and demand proper action against the miscreants,” leader of the opposition and former chief minister Manik Sarkar said in a press statement.

A police officer said some miscreants were reported to have pelted stones at Bhowmik’s vehicle but there was no report of any injury.