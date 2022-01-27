Left Front in tizzy over Lokayukta ordinance

As controversy over the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s move to promulgate an ordinance to clip wings of the anti-corruption body Lokayukta raged, differences have started appearing in the ruling alliance.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), a partner in the ruling LDF, secretary Kanam Rajendran said the issue was not discussed at the alliance meeting and the government should have brought it in the state assembly to avoid such a controversy.

“Normally, there is no need to discuss administrative matters in the LDF meet. But since this is major shift in policies upheld by the LDF, it has to be discussed in detail. It should have been brought before the assembly,” he said in the state capital. There are reports that many CPI(M) leaders and some other alliance partners are also upset with the decision to enact an ordinance.

The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front said it will meet Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday with a request not to sign the ordinance.

People close to the Governor’s office said he will seek legal experts’ opinion on the ordinance passed by the cabinet and submitted to him for his assent on last Saturday. As per the main amendment, even if Lokayukta found a person guilty and barred him from holding the government position a “competent authority” can ignore the verdict after conducting a hearing within three months of the verdict and it can either reject or accept the verdict of the Lokayukta.

Interestingly, the government’s move surfaced at a time when left parties were demanding that all high offices including the prime minister should come under the ambit of Lokpal. Once the ordinance is passed it is not binding on the government to go by the verdict of the anti-corruption body, last word on the verdict will rest with a “competent authority,” the chief minister or the cabinet, says the ordinance.

The amendment now arms the “competent authority” to either to accept or reject the verdict of the Lokayukta after conducting a final hearing. The “competent authority” can go through the verdict in detail and can take a decision within three months of the verdict, it says. The decision was taken at the last cabinet on Jan 19 and sent it to the Governor’s approval two days back discreetly. The government rushed with the ordinance when the assembly is set to meet in two weeks.

Amid the controversy CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan strongly defended the move. “Kerala Lokayukta norms are stringent and usually there is no appeal for its verdict. In a state, elected government is supreme but some of the verdicts of Lokayukta are posing a threat to very existence of the government,” he said, adding the decision to promulgate ordinance was taken last year.

But opposition leader VD Satheesan said the Lokayukta Act was there for last 25 years and the government got panicked after four cases against the government came up before the anti-corruption body. “These cases forced the government to curtail powers of the body. We will not allow this to happen. The CPI(M) central leadership owe an explanation whether they agree with the ordinance or not,” he said.

Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan also criticised the move. “It seems the government is scared of the anti-corruption body and set to weaken it fearing some adverse verdicts from it,” he said in New Delhi.

Lokayukta is probing three complaints against the CM for allegedly abusing his position to grant financial help to three “ineligible persons” from his disaster relief fund. Complaints say he misused funds meant for disaster relief and distributed lakhs of rupees to former party MLA KK Ramachandran’s family to clear his debts, help to the family of former NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan and relief to the family of a gunman who died on escort duty of CPI(M) state secretary Balakrishnan.

Similarly, higher education minister R Bindhu is also feeling the heat of the Lokayukta. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had moved the body last month citing two letters she wrote to the Governor recommending the re-appointment of Kannur vice- chancellor Gopinath Raveendran. Chennithala said the minister has no right to send such letters to the Governor and it was a clear case of nepotism and misuse of power.

Last year, higher education minister K T Jaleel was forced to resign after the Lokayukta found him guilty of nepotism. Jaleel was found to have lobbied for a relative to be appointed as the general manager of state minority welfare corporation. He allegedly diluted some of the qualifications required for the post. Jaleel moved the high court but it refused to entertain his plea against Lokayukta’s ruling.

