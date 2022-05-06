Left Front’s pseudo-secular policies helped anti-national forces to grow: Nadda in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday accused the ruling Left Front government in Kerala of supporting fundamentalist forces and claimed that the state had turned into a breeding ground for extremist elements under its rule.

At a party meeting in Kozhikode (north Kerala) he said, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s pseudo-secular policies are fuelling growth of anti-national forces in the state.

“When we talk about growing fundamentalism in the state how will it affect secularism? The CM sees everything through a political lens,” he said adding demographic changes in the state were really worrying. He said the CM was resorting to divide and rule policy and the people of Kerala will not accept the Left ideology for long.

“Christian leaders have recently raised concerns over fast demographic changes taking place in the state. Instead of addressing their concerns, the government is silencing them. The government’s pseudo-secular policies are harming the communal atmosphere of the state. It is openly supporting Islamic fundamentalists,” he said.

“The Kerala society is in discomfort. It is disturbed because of the fast demographic changes which are taking place. Islamic terrorism is getting the patronage of the Left Front government,” the BJP chief said.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government has failed on all fronts and the CM always takes time out to criticise the Union government to hide his failures, he said. “Lawlessness and corruption are the order of the day. Many political murders take place in the state. In a couple of years, 15 political murders took place in the CM’s home district Kannur,” he said.

Nadda said the massive turnout in Kozhikode was a sign of increasing faith in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi. “India is changing fast and 12 per cent of the population have climbed up the poverty line. The PM is committed to eradicate poverty and has earned the trust of the people through his economic reforms,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP chief attended the marriage reception of state BJP chief K Surendran’s son. He also met Tamarassery Bishop Remigious Paul Inchananiyil.