Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Left Front’s pseudo-secular policies helped anti-national forces to grow: Nadda in Kerala
india news

Left Front’s pseudo-secular policies helped anti-national forces to grow: Nadda in Kerala

Nadda said the massive turnout in Kozhikode was a sign of increasing faith in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi.
BJP national president JP Nadda with party leaders at a public rally, in Kozhikode, Kerala on Friday. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on May 06, 2022 10:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Thiruvananthapuram: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday accused the ruling Left Front government in Kerala of supporting fundamentalist forces and claimed that the state had turned into a breeding ground for extremist elements under its rule.

At a party meeting in Kozhikode (north Kerala) he said, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s pseudo-secular policies are fuelling growth of anti-national forces in the state.

“When we talk about growing fundamentalism in the state how will it affect secularism? The CM sees everything through a political lens,” he said adding demographic changes in the state were really worrying. He said the CM was resorting to divide and rule policy and the people of Kerala will not accept the Left ideology for long.

“Christian leaders have recently raised concerns over fast demographic changes taking place in the state. Instead of addressing their concerns, the government is silencing them. The government’s pseudo-secular policies are harming the communal atmosphere of the state. It is openly supporting Islamic fundamentalists,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

“The Kerala society is in discomfort. It is disturbed because of the fast demographic changes which are taking place. Islamic terrorism is getting the patronage of the Left Front government,” the BJP chief said.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government has failed on all fronts and the CM always takes time out to criticise the Union government to hide his failures, he said. “Lawlessness and corruption are the order of the day. Many political murders take place in the state. In a couple of years, 15 political murders took place in the CM’s home district Kannur,” he said.

Nadda said the massive turnout in Kozhikode was a sign of increasing faith in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi. “India is changing fast and 12 per cent of the population have climbed up the poverty line. The PM is committed to eradicate poverty and has earned the trust of the people through his economic reforms,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP chief attended the marriage reception of state BJP chief K Surendran’s son. He also met Tamarassery Bishop Remigious Paul Inchananiyil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP