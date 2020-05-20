e-paper
Leopard found dead in Uttarakhand's Almora, third to die in a fortnight

Leopard found dead in Uttarakhand’s Almora, third to die in a fortnight

The carcass was spotted by local people who informed the forest department about it. Forest officials rushed to the spot and sent the carcass for post-mortem.

May 20, 2020
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
Carcass of the leopard found in Almora by locals who informed forest officials about it.
Carcass of the leopard found in Almora by locals who informed forest officials about it. (HT photo)
         

The carcass of a leopard was found near a roadside in Almora district’s Chaukhutiya area Tuesday evening making it the third big cat casualty in Uttarakhand in the last fortnight, forest officials said Wednesday.

The carcass was spotted by local people who informed the forest department about it. Forest officials rushed to the spot and sent the carcass for post-mortem.

Vinod Chandra, Deputy Ranger Chaukhutiya range in Almora forest division said, “Some people informed us that the carcass of a leopard was lying on the roadside near the forest on Godi Motor road in Chaukhutiya area in Almora”.

“The leopard seems to be around 3 years old. There were no injury marks on its body but the rear part of the body was swollen. It is likely that the carcass is around seven to eight days old. The exact cause of death will be known after the post mortem,” Chandra said.

The villagers in the area are in panic and have urged the forest department to start night patrol in the area.

On May 12, two leopards were found dead in Uttarakhand within 24 hours. A carcass of a five-year leopard was found in Jyolikot area of Nainital stuck in a trap wire. In another incident, a ten-year-old leopard was found dead in Pithoragarh district.

