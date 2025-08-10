Mumbai, A gram panchayat in Maharashtra's Solapur district has taken a crucial step towards empowering women by passing a resolution to employ widows for farm work on a daily wage, giving them a means of becoming financially independent. Lesson in empowerment: Gram panchayat in Maharashtra to employ widows for farm work

Narale Gram Panchayat in Sangola taluka passed a resolution on Saturday to implement the Shramshakti Sanman scheme, as a pilot project for a month.

Under the scheme, widows can be employed on farms for a daily wage of ₹300, with the labour cost split between the gram panchayat and the farmer who hires them.

The scheme, a brainchild of activist Pramod Zinjade, will be rolled out on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

Talking to PTI, gram sevak Vibhishan Sawant said the gram panchayat comprises villages of Narale and Habhishewadi, with a population of over 2,000.

"We have about 25 to 30 widows, in the age group of 25 to 35 years, in these villages, and they need work. It has been decided that they can be hired for agricultural activities on farms for a month. They will be paid ₹300 in daily wages, and the cost will be shared by the gram panchayat and the individual farmer who employs them," he said.

Farmers will also benefit from the scheme as they will only have to bear 50 per cent of the labour cost, Sawant pointed out. Zinjade said widows in rural areas face social boycott, financial crisis and emotional stress.

"After the husband's death, women lose their social status and confidence. They are not given due respect in social and religious events. The Narale gram panchayat's initiative will empower widows and give them confidence," he said.

The activist said that for the safety and security of these women, the gram panchayat will issue them identity cards with a helpline number they can call on when they are in distress.

"Apart from this, an all-women committee will be set up to address complaints of sexual assault at work. It will also help women and girls if they face problems at work, school or home," he said.

Zinjade said a widow would be appointed as the supervisor to monitor their attendance on farms and their security and safety.

If a widow falls ill at work, it is the supervisor or the gram sevak's responsibility to take her to the nearest government clinic, he said, adding that a compensation of ₹10,000 will be given to the kin if a woman dies at work during this 30-day trial period.

Talking to PTI, Narale sarpanch Vaishali Bhosale said they have appealed to citizens of the village to contribute to the fund, which will be used for the daily wages of widows.

"We have a health insurance scheme being implemented by the SHGs, where there is a yearly premium of ₹15. The scheme will be extended to widows, single and destitute women if they are not yet covered," she said.

"We urge all gram panchayats in the state to emulate this concept. The scheme will be inaugurated on August 15 during a flag hoisting ceremony by a widow. At least 10 women have agreed to enrol for the scheme," she said, adding that further decisions about the scheme will be taken based on the feedback for the 30-day trial period.

