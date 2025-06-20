Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday announced that school textbooks will soon include content explaining the constitutional powers and duties of state Governors, saying schools are the ideal place to learn the values of democracy. Lesson on Governor's powers to be added to school textbooks, says Kerala minister

The announcement comes a day after Sivankutty made headlines for walking out of an official event at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor's residence, in protest against the display of a Bharat Mata image widely used in RSS events during the programme.

In a statement on Friday, the minister said the curriculum reforms are aimed at promoting constitutional principles, and schools play a vital role in helping children learn how democracy works.

"In recent times, there has been a rise in efforts to destabilise elected governments by misusing Governors," Sivankutty said, adding that even the Supreme Court has made clear what a Governor's powers are under the Constitution.

"Since schools are the ideal place to learn the values of democracy, the revised textbooks will specifically include content on the constitutional powers of Governors to educate students on this matter," he said.

The minister said the topic will appear in the second volume of the Social Science textbook this year and will also be part of upcoming changes to higher secondary school books.

On Thursday, Raj Bhavan had strongly criticised Sivankutty for walking out of the programme, organised to distribute 'Scout and Guide Certificates' for school students, while Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was present on the dais, calling it a "serious breach of protocol and a grave insult to the constitutional office of the Governor."

Under attack from Raj Bhavan, the minister had hit back at the Governor, alleging that Arlekar had violated the Constitution by turning an official function at his residence into a political event.

Amid mounting criticism from the Left government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, over the use of a saffron-clad image at official functions, the Governor has firmly stated: "There is no question of doing away with Bharat Mata, as we draw our idea of patriotism and nationhood from Bharat Mata."

