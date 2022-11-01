LeT commander among four terrorists killed in separate encounters in Jammu & Kashmir

Four terrorists were killed on Tuesday in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. Three of them – including one Lashkar-e-toiba (LeT) commander – were killed in Awantipora, while one terrorist was gunned down in Bijbehara town in Anantnag district, police said.

“01 terrorist killed in Bijbehara encounter. Operation going on. Encounter in Awantipora going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted this evening.

Another tweet read, “03 terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter.” The identities of the slain terrorists were being ascertained, police added.

Later, they said LeT commander Mukhtar Bhat was among three terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter in Pulwama district. According to preliminary information, police said Bhat was going for a terror attack on a camp of security forces. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

“LeT cmdr Mukhtar Bhat among the 3 killed terrorists. As per source, he along with FT was going for a fidayeen attack on SFs camp. 01 AK-74 rifle, 01 AK-56 rifle & 1 pistol recovered. Awantipora Police & Army averted a major terror incident: ADGP Kashmir,” another tweet read.

Kashmir additional DGP Vijay Kumar termed the killings in the Pulwama encounter a “big success” for the security forces.