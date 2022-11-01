Home / India News / LeT commander among four terrorists killed in separate encounters in Jammu & Kashmir

LeT commander among four terrorists killed in separate encounters in Jammu & Kashmir

india news
Published on Nov 01, 2022 10:43 PM IST

According to the preliminary information, police said Bhat was going for a terror attack on a camp of security forces. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

A joint team of Army, CRPF and Special Operation Group of police launched a cordon and search operation against the hiding terrorist at Simthan in Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. (ANI Photo)
A joint team of Army, CRPF and Special Operation Group of police launched a cordon and search operation against the hiding terrorist at Simthan in Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. (ANI Photo)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Four terrorists were killed on Tuesday in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. Three of them – including one Lashkar-e-toiba (LeT) commander – were killed in Awantipora, while one terrorist was gunned down in Bijbehara town in Anantnag district, police said.

“01 terrorist killed in Bijbehara encounter. Operation going on. Encounter in Awantipora going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted this evening.

Another tweet read, “03 terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter.” The identities of the slain terrorists were being ascertained, police added.

Later, they said LeT commander Mukhtar Bhat was among three terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter in Pulwama district. According to preliminary information, police said Bhat was going for a terror attack on a camp of security forces. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

“LeT cmdr Mukhtar Bhat among the 3 killed terrorists. As per source, he along with FT was going for a fidayeen attack on SFs camp. 01 AK-74 rifle, 01 AK-56 rifle & 1 pistol recovered. Awantipora Police & Army averted a major terror incident: ADGP Kashmir,” another tweet read.

Kashmir additional DGP Vijay Kumar termed the killings in the Pulwama encounter a “big success” for the security forces.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir terrorists lashkar-e-toiba + 1 more
jammu and kashmir terrorists lashkar-e-toiba

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out