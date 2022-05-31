Let juniors argue cases before vacation bench, Supreme Court tells senior lawyers

The Supreme Court on Monday remarked that the vacation benches in the top court are meant for the young lawyers to learn the ropes and not for the senior counsel to continue appearing even as it implored several veteran lawyers to exercise “self-restraint”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna was emphatic that vacation is the time when young lawyers should take the centre stage. Starting May 23, the vacation benches in the apex court will sit till July 8.

Justice Rastogi asked several senior lawyers to refrain from showing up and instead make way for the junior lawyers. The court’s beseeching commenced when senior counsel Kapil Sibal mentioned a case for an urgent listing. Sibal was appearing for a Karnataka-based coal mining company as he requested for a date of hearing.

Apart from assuring Sibal that the bench would inquire from the registrar on listing the case, justice Rastogi added that there are a good number of junior lawyers as well who could persuade the judges for urgent listing.“Give chance to the junior lawyers to mention during the vacation...argue some cases,” the judge told the senior counsel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sibal replied that he endorses the court’s views. “I have been asking them to do it. Even otherwise, I find it difficult to come out because there are always dharnas (protests) outside my house,” quipped Sibal, who quit the Congress party last week. There have been several demonstrations outside Sibal’s residence in Delhi over his criticism of the party and the demand for an open dialogue.

When contacted, Sibal agreed with the bench. “I have always been supportive of the fact that juniors should appear during vacations. I feel seniors should be barred from appearing during vacations. But this also creates an uneven balance. Sometimes, senior law officers like the solicitor general come and mention before the vacation bench. It becomes difficult then. The issue is when some really important matters are taken up during vacations, then we have to be present there.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About his comment on demonstrations outside his house, Sibal cracked: “It was a remark I made in a lighter vein in court. I said that why should we be forced to come to court during vacations? I don’t want another dharna outside my house.”

Meanwhile, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi also faced the same indisposition from the bench. “At least during the vacation, let juniors appear before us and argue the matters. This is the time for them to argue,” the bench told Rohatgi.

Minutes later, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi also showed up to argue a case but the court remained averse.

“Vacation is not meant for seniors. It is only for juniors,” justice Rastogi told Singhvi. The senior counsel retorted that he agrees with the bench but there should be a uniform rule in this regard applicable to all seniors across the board. The court added: “Self-restraint should be enough. Everything should not be regulated.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bench, however, eventually allowed both Singhvi and Rohatgi to appear and argue cases physically.

The Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior lawyer Vikas Singh called the bench’s thought laudable. “Undoubtedly, the thought is laudable. It will give more exposure and experience to junior lawyers. The young lawyers should get such encouragement.”

Singh further said that there could still be some cases where clients may want only the senior lawyers to argue because of the high stakes. “Those cases should be looked at differently. Otherwise, such cases will only get adjourned and the business before the vacation benches will ultimately suffer,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON