Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday extended greetings to people on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' and called for the spread of Marathi language and culture far and wide. Let Marathi language and culture echo far and wide: Ajit Pawar

In his message, Pawar described the annual 'wari' to Pandharpur in Solapur district, where devotees offer prayers at the famous temple of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini, as a glorious tradition rooted in devotion, discipline and spiritual equality.

"This is the spiritual and cultural strength of Maharashtra that must be preserved and strengthened," the NCP chief said.

Extending his best wishes, the deputy CM said, "Let Marathi language and culture echo far and wide, let the flag of Maharashtra's progress fly high with pride. May the state witness prosperity, unity and strength by moving forward collectively."

The Ashadhi wari is a powerful movement of Maharashtra's spiritual and cultural richness. For centuries, the warkari sect has not only guided but enriched the state's social and cultural fabric, he said.

Lakhs of warkaris walking towards Pandharpur chanting the name of Lord Vitthal reflect unity, equality and brotherhood, Pawar pointed out.

The deputy chief minister also prayed for a good monsoon and a prosperous agricultural season.

"I pray that the fields be fertile, homes be abundant with grains, and every household in the state be blessed with peace and happiness," he said.

Highlighting the discipline, cleanliness, service and social unity seen in the wari tradition, Pawar said, "The wari teaches us the true essence of humanity and dedication. This spirit must be channelled into the development of Maharashtra."

Describing the Ashadhi wari as a glorious tradition of devotion to Lord Pandurang, he said it is a powerful movement of Maharashtra's spiritual and cultural richness.

For many centuries, lakhs of warkaris, chanting the name of Hari, have been walking towards Pandharpur with a longing to meet Lord Pandurang, spreading the message of unity, equality and brotherhood through their actions, Pawar said.

"This is the strength of Maharashtra's spiritual and cultural unity. Preserving and nurturing it is our responsibility," he added.

