LeT operative among 2 killed in encounters in Srinagar

Two terrorists, including a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in separate encounters with security forces in Srinagar on Monday, police said.

Soon after the encounter near Shalimar Garden here, police identified the 30-year-old LeT commander as Salim Parray, a resident of Hajin in Bandipore district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Srinagar police neutralised dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar said.

The IGP added that a second terrorist was also killed in another encounter near Shalimarbagh in Srinagar and he was later identified as Hafiz alias Hamza from Pakistan. “He was involved in killing of two policemen in Bandipora after which he had shifted to Harwan area of Srinagar,” the senior officer said.

According to the police, before joining the LeT ranks in 2017, Parray worked as a motor mechanic in Hajin town. In August last year, police had issued a list of wanted commanders and terrorists active in Kashmir and his name also figured in the list, police said. Most of the terrorists from that list have already been killed by forces in different parts of Kashmir, police added.

Parray, who was active since the last five years, had managed to escape from several encounters in Hajin and adjoining areas, police said, adding that by the end of 2017, almost entire LeT group active in Hajin was eliminated, except Parray.

Whenever any big terrorist-related incident took place in Hajin or neighbouring areas, security forces would try to find Parray’s footprints, a police officer said requesting anonymity.

Police said that Parray was involved in killings of several civilians in the area. He also helped foreign terrorists in establishing a base and find hideouts in Hajin and neighbouring areas, police said.

Hailing the killing of Parray as a “big success” for the security forces, a senior police officer said, “He was the guiding force for new cadres and foreigners who came to Bandipore, Kupwara, Sopore and Hajin. After his death, things will be difficult for terrorists in Hajin, which was being used as a transit point by terrorists coming from north Kashmir before travelling to central and south Kashmir.”