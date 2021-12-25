'Let's adopt teachings of Christ': President Kovind greets nation on Christmas

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday extended his greetings to the nation on Christmas and urged people to take a resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice and liberty.

“Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives,” Kovind said in a tweet.

The President also wished the nation on Christmas Eve.

"This festival instils peace, harmony and compassion in the lives of people and also promotes unity and fraternity amongst members of the society. Jesus Christ's message of love and compassion continues to inspire the entire humanity even today," he said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to people celebrating Christmas and recalled the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around,” PM Modi posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, many states have imposed curbs to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as India enters the holiday season.

Christmas will be a muted affair in the Capital for the second year in a row, as most churches have directed parishioners to attend mass online on Saturday.

Haryana, on the other hand, has strictly banned the movement of people from 11pm to 5am from January 1. Further, gatherings of more than 200 people have been banned in public places and in other programmes amid rising concerns over the new variant.