New Delhi, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday described Vande Mataram as an immortal hymn that binds the nation together with the sentiment of love for motherland, and urged everyone to remember that "unity is our strength, sacrifice our path and 'Mother Bharat' our soul". Let's pledge to stand together as one nation: RS Chairman on Vande Mataram debate

He also asked members to pledge to serve with integrity, to stand together as one people, one nation.

Speaking on Vande Mataram before a discussion to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the national song, he remembered the supreme sacrifices of freedom fighters who fearlessly walked towards the gallows while singing the hymn.

He also said that freedom fighters took Vande Mataram into every household, school and struggle as well as in every Indian's heart.

"With hearts full of reverence and a profound sense of pride, we gather today to commemorate the 150th year of our national song Vande Mataram. More than a song, it is the very pulse of our nation - the unspoken prayer of countless mothers, the quiet hope breathed by the oppressed, and the unwavering courage of those who once dared to dream of freedom," he said.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay at a time when the motherland was under the heavy yoke of colonial rule, the chairman said this timeless composition soon became the collective heartbeat of millions yearning to breathe free.

"Beyond faith, language, and geography, it bound together the entire nation with one sacred sentiment - love for the motherland.

"For countless freedom fighters, Vande Mataram was not merely a song, it was the final chant from their hearts as they walked fearlessly towards the gallows, their souls illuminated with the dream of an independent Bharat where every citizen could live with dignity and pride," he said.

Radhakrishnan said their sacrifices still resonate in every soaring note of this sacred song, reminding us that freedom was earned not by chance but by unshakeable resolve and boundless love for the nation.

"Freedom fighters across the country carried Vande Mataram into every household, every school, every struggle, and every Indian heart," he said.

The chairman recalled that Subramania Bharati with pride and profound patriotism, rendered a powerful poem: "A lofty, towering mast, upon whose summit resounds Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram glowed with divine brilliance-their splendour sweeping across the world."

Before allowing Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate the discussion, the chairman said: "Let us say Vande Mataram; let us bow to our Motherland. Vande Mataram is a vow. A vow to our identity. A vow to our unity. A vow to our collective destiny. This is the spirit that sustained our freedom struggle - a courage no empire, no oppression, and no fear could silence."

"As we celebrate 150 years of this immortal hymn, I bow with profound humility and gratitude to all the sons and daughters of Mother Bharat who gave their life for the freedom of Bharat. Their sacrifice is not merely a chapter in history - it is our eternal guiding light.

"As we commence this historic discussion, let us remember: Unity is our strength. Sacrifice is our path. Mother Bharat is our soul. Let us pledge today: To serve with integrity, to stand together as one people, one nation. And to proclaim with pride - Vande Mataram."

The Rajya Sabha has kept 10 hours for the debate and may continue on Wednesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.