LG says Centre, UT admin committed to preserving unique culture, heritage of Ladakh

Leh, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday reiterated the commitment of the central government and the UT Administration to work for the welfare of Ladakhi people, particularly in preserving its unique and rich culture, heritage and language.

Addressing a function here, he said there is a need to keep the youth connected to their roots in order to safeguard Ladakh’s unique culture and identity, so that they can take pride in its rich history and legacy.

“This is the commitment of the union government and the UT administration to work for the welfare of the people of Ladakh, especially in preserving its unique and rich culture, heritage, and language,” Gupta said.

Highlighting massive development in Ladakh following its formation as a Union territory after the abrogation of Article 370 six years ago, he stressed the importance of ensuring that youth remain connected to their roots to safeguard Ladakh’s identity.

"The rich culture and centuries-old traditions are the lifeline of Ladakh. It is imperative to keep Ladakhi youngsters rooted in their heritage," he added.

The lieutenant governor also emphasised the need to send students from Ladakh on cultural exchange tours so that they become acquainted with different cultures and celebrate India’s unity in diversity.

Earlier, Ladakh Norskal—an initiative aimed at documenting and analysing historical sites across Ladakh—and Ladakh Homestay were formally launched. A video documentary titled The Month of Compassion, celebrating the 90th birth anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama, along with another video highlighting the achievements of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, was screened on the occasion.

A play depicting the transformative story of Angulimala, a traditional costume show, dance performances by young artistes from Ladakh, contemporary song and dance, and a special performance by Indian Idol star Rito Riba were the major attractions of the event.

Gupta conferred an award on Ven Bhikkhu Sanghasena, founder of the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre , for his career as a spiritual leader and humanitarian.

Similarly, for his notable contribution as a scholar and lotsawa , Prof Lobzang Tsewang was given the LAHDC Lifetime Achievement Award, while Helena Norberg from Sweden, founder of Local Futures, received the LAHDC Special Award in recognition of her 50 years of deep and enduring service to the people of Ladakh.

