Life after Section 377: Read what four LGBTQ people have to say

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:30 IST

Two years after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality by reading down the colonial-era section of the Indian Penal Code, four young members of the queer community speak about what’s next for them

Anish Gawande, 24, writer and translator

In 2018, Anish Gawande, then 22, worked as a campaign aide for key politicians such as Ashok Chavan and Milind Deora of the Congress Party in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections. A few months after he joined the team, the Supreme Court verdict on Section 377 was delivered, decriminalizing homosexuality. “There were jokes made behind my back, but there was always an openness to engage,” he said. A few months later, as the country went to polls, Gawande and Smriti Deora co-founded Pink List India, as an archive of what the candidates had said of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community and its rights. Today, Pink List offers more: Every single statement made by any Lok Sabha Parliamentarian on LGBTQI issues. “While there is an important legal battle for equality that must be fought in courtrooms, it’s time we go beyond requesting rights and start demanding rights. There is an avenue to discuss queerness in politics.”

Megha Nandi, 25, graphic designer

Megha Nandi, 25, still recalls the first Pride parade that she attended. It was a year before the Supreme Court verdict, and only a clutch of women had gathered at Hazratganj, the historic market area in the heart of Lucknow. “I felt empowered to be myself,” Nandi said, adding that she wanted other women to feel this way too. In February, she started an Instagram account called Humjinsi. “After the verdict, was easier to talk about the issue, and we could talk more openly about it,” she said. Many young women reached out to her through private messages over the social media platform and a group of them met up a coffee shop in Hazratganj Chowk. However, a year on, Nandi has closed her account. “There is still a lot of anxiety about meeting; parents don’t allow them to step out, and so many can’t show up at meetings,” she said. “If anyone wants to connect, they can reach me on my personal account,” she said.

Sia, 20, tech professional

When Sia, 20, came out to her family as a transwoman, they hired men who abducted her one night and dragged her to a nearby “conversion” centre. She was forced to live with 170 men without her consent because her parents thought that living alongside men would “cure” her. However, what she faced at the centre was daily violence. But the judgment on September 6, 2018 changed everything. “I got some privilege. They didn’t behave so badly with me. The verdict gave me courage. I started to raise my voice and say I had rights, and that the Supreme Court had affirmed this,” she said. Now a professional with Tech Mahindra, Sia feels that the verdict helped her demand equal rights. “They treat us as equals. Not as something different. This is a big change.”

Ramesh, 23, student

Ramesh V, grew up in rural Andhra Pradesh and said he was unaware of terms like LGBT (an umbrella term that denotes the Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender community) until he went to college. Moreover, coming from a poor Dalit family, he said there were not many resources to help him come to terms with her sexuality. The Supreme Court judgment against section 377 was when his friends started talking about homosexuality – and this helped him start exploring the LGBT community. “I am thankful to the court that it saw that people like me have rights. But to be honest, it didn’t change the attitude of my family and neighbours,” he said. Ramesh said he dreads going back home because not only is he forced to act straight but also fend off talk about his marriage. But in the city, too, he is bogged down by what he calls rampant discrimination that he faces as a Dalit student. “The court can give us rights but I wonder if it can take discrimination away,” he said.