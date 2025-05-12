Ferozepur/Pathankot , A semblance of normalcy was observed in the border areas of Punjab on Monday with markets teeming with people even though schools in some districts remained shut as a precautionary measure following the suspension of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Life returning to normal in Punjab's border districts

New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding on Saturday afternoon to halt military actions with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

District authorities said the situation was under control and did not clamp blackouts in the border districts but urged people not to give credence to any rumour and to stay calm.

Schools in Ferozepur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts, that lie on the border with Pakistan, remained shut on Monday. In Pathankot and Gurdaspur, colleges and universities also remained closed.

However, authorities in Gurdaspur have said universities and colleges can take online classes.

Routine activities were back to normal in the border areas of Punjab which shares a 553-km frontier with Pakistan. There was the usual hustle and bustle in markets on Monday with people even commending the security forces for its action against Pakistan post-Pahalgam terror attack.

"India has taught a lesson to Pakistan and it has been successful in sending a strong message to the neighbouring nation. And now Pakistan, which is a rogue nation, will not dare to cast an evil eye on our country," said a grocery shop owner in Pathankot.

Pathankot, among border districts, had seen multiple drone attacks, launched by Pakistan, which were thwarted by the Indian security forces.

In Ferozepur, villagers who had moved to safer places were returning to their villages. Daler Singh, a resident of Jallo Ke village near the border, said that most residents of nearby areas had left hearth and home. "Now, most of them have returned but they remain cautious. Overall, life is normal and we are going back to our fields," he said.

A resident in Ferozepur said, "The situation is normal now. We hope the ceasefire holds and peace prevails."

Officials said train services, which had been cancelled, short-terminated, or short-originated, were restored following the pause on hostilities. They said 23 trains were cancelled, four were short-originated and as many were short-terminated while three were rescheduled.

The authorities in Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Moga on Sunday evening advised people to voluntarily switch off lights at their homes and avoid venturing outside unless necessary.

