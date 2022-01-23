Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Light rainfall in Delhi, adjoining areas; snowfall in Vaishno Devi shrine
india news

Light rainfall in Delhi, adjoining areas; snowfall in Vaishno Devi shrine

Cold wave conditions prevailed in the Himalayan region, with Himachal Pradesh expected to experience bad weather till January 24.
Commuters out in Karol Bagh amid light rains, in New Delhi.(HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 07:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The national capital, along with various other parts of Northern India, continued to receive light showers on Sunday. With this, the minimum temperature is likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal across the western Himalayan region, east-central and east and northeast India, according to the early morning weather bulletin by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Light intensity rain/drizzle with moderate intensity rain over a few places would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR," the weather department said in a tweet. The IMD has also predicted dense fog in isolated pockets over Delhi and its adjoining areas.

In nearby Uttar Pradesh as well, the IMD has predicted light rainfall with dense fog. "Light intensity intermittent rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar," the IMD said.

"Very dense fog is reported at northwest Madhya Pradesh (Gwalior 25m visibility) and Dense Fog over Balasore (north coastal Odisha) and Dibrugarh (Assam) with 50 m visibilities," the IMD tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

Cold wave conditions prevailed in the Himalayan region, with Himachal Pradesh expected to experience bad weather till January 24. The Met department has issued a warning of heavy rains in Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Kangra districts till Monday with a prediction of snowfall in higher regions.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir was covered under a thick layer of snow after a fresh snowfall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news himachal pradesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP