Light rainfall in Delhi, adjoining areas; snowfall in Vaishno Devi shrine

The national capital, along with various other parts of Northern India, continued to receive light showers on Sunday. With this, the minimum temperature is likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal across the western Himalayan region, east-central and east and northeast India, according to the early morning weather bulletin by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Light intensity rain/drizzle with moderate intensity rain over a few places would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR," the weather department said in a tweet. The IMD has also predicted dense fog in isolated pockets over Delhi and its adjoining areas.

In nearby Uttar Pradesh as well, the IMD has predicted light rainfall with dense fog. "Light intensity intermittent rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar," the IMD said.

"Very dense fog is reported at northwest Madhya Pradesh (Gwalior 25m visibility) and Dense Fog over Balasore (north coastal Odisha) and Dibrugarh (Assam) with 50 m visibilities," the IMD tweeted.

Cold wave conditions prevailed in the Himalayan region, with Himachal Pradesh expected to experience bad weather till January 24. The Met department has issued a warning of heavy rains in Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Kangra districts till Monday with a prediction of snowfall in higher regions.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir was covered under a thick layer of snow after a fresh snowfall.