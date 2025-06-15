Lucknow, Nine people died in separate lightning strike incidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, Sambhal, Bijnor and Gorakhpur districts, officials said on Sunday. Lightning strikes claim 9 lives across UP

In Prayagraj, four members of a family in Sonvarsha Hallabor village died after being struck by lightning, they said.

Additional District Magistrate Vinita Singh said Virendra Vanvasi, his wife Parvati and their daughters Radha and Karishma were sleeping in their thatched house when the incident took place on Saturday night.

The age of the victims is yet to be ascertained, Singh said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

In Sambhal, 18-year-old Ratneshkumari died, and two others were injured after being struck by lightning in Gunnaur tehsil.

Gunnaur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra said Ater Singh was working in a field in Molanpur Danda village with his family when the lightning struck, killing his daughter Ratneshkumari.

Ater Singh's son Rajesh and daughter-in-law Kishanwati got injured in the incident and admitted to the hospital, Mishra said.

In Bijnor district, two people, including a woman, died in separate lightning strike incidents while working in their fields, the officials said.

Syohara Police Station In-charge Ankit Kumar informed that Savita Devi was cutting fodder in her field in Mukarpuri village during rain and thunderstorms on Sunday morning when she got struck by lightning.

Savita suffered critical burn injuries and was rushed to Dhampur Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

Meanwhile, in Nangli village Ramanand Kashyap was plowing his field on Sunday morning when he was hit by lightning and consequently died, Nurpur Police Station In-charge Jaibhagwan Singh said.

In Gorakhpur, a minor girl and a woman died in separate lightning strike incidents in the district on Sunday morning. Two children suffered serious burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College, the officials said.

In Bharpahi village under Sahjanwa tehsil of the district, three children were picking mangoes in an orchard during a thunderstorm when they were struck by lightning, they said.

While Khushboo died on the spot, Ajay and his sister Jyoti were critically injured.

Locals rushed the children to the Community Health Centre in Tharraapar, from where they were referred to the district hospital and later to BRD Medical College due to their critical condition, they said.

Sahjanwa Police Station incharge Mahesh Chaube said Khushboo’s body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile in Kudriha Tola, Siyarampur village under the Gulariha police station limit, Madhuri Kannaujia was struck by lightning while collecting clothes from the terrace around 5 am.

She was taken to BRD Medical College, where doctors declared her dead. Madhuri is survived by her husband and three children, the police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.