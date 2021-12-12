‘Like Vatican, Mecca’: VHP says Ram Temple would become symbol of Hindutva

The Ram Janmabhoomi teerth kshetra in Ayodhya will emerge as a symbol of Hindutva, Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Rabindra Narain Singh said on Sunday. The Ram temple in Ayodhya is being developed on the lines of the Vatican City and Mecca so that it could become a symbol of the religion. “It would become a symbol of Hindutva,” he said.

The construction of the temple is going on in a full swing as the target is to open the temple for the public by the end of 2023 though the entire complex will be ready only by 2025. By 2023 end, the ground floor of the temple is likely to be completed. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be on the ground floor. Patna's Mahavir Mandir has donated ₹2 crore for Ram mandir Trust on Saturday, which was the second instalment of the donation.

The first phase of the construction of the foundation of the temple was completed in September. The second later will be made up of Karnataka's granite and Mirzapur's sandstone.

In Rajasthan, work is going on to prepare stone slabs from Rajasthan's Bansi Paharpur. One lakh cubic feet of carved slabs are ready for the construction of the Ram temple.

Inside the premises, six temples dedicated to Lord Surya, Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Durga, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma will be constructed. From the end of October, construction of the base of the superstructure started and in November, work for the filling of the foundation began.

The sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be made in a way so that every Ram Navami, sun rays fall inside. The design will be inspired by Konark's Sun Temple, reports said.

The temple will display the bricks which were donated between 1987 and 1989, during the Ram Mandir movement. Bricks will not be used in the construction as they are not durable.

