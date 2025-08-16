Kannauj , A 24-year-old contractual lineman died in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj after an electric shock and his family members staged a protest by placing the body at the Tirwa electricity substation, officials said on Saturday. Lineman electrocuted in UP; family protests

The incident occurred on Friday in Kannauj's Pungra village when Brajesh Rathore, an electricity department lineman, took a shutdown to repair the power line, but as soon as he climbed the pole, the power supply started, and he got an electric shock, they said.

He was taken to Government Medical College Tirwa, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The deceased's family members took his body to Tirwa Power House, where they blocked the road. The crowd kept creating a ruckus for two hours.

During the traffic jam, police arrived at the scene and attempted to persuade the family members involved, but they refused to cooperate.

They tried to remove the body forcefully, leading to a scuffle between the people who had blocked the road and the police. Women also clashed with police personnel. The police chased away the crowd with lathis and restored order after three hours.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said Rathore, a resident of Thathiya, died due to an electric shock. After this, the family members created a ruckus by placing the body at the Tirwa power house, and some miscreants also pelted stones at the police vehicle, due to which the glass of the car broke.

Some police personnel have also been injured, Kumar said, adding that the miscreants will be identified, and action will be taken.

Kannauj MP and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over the lineman's death.

In a post on X, he said, "The death of an electrician in Kannauj due to electrocution is unfortunate. In such a sensitive environment of grief, the way the police have behaved with the public and especially with the woman, is very objectionable. The guilty policemen should be suspended, and punitive action should also be taken."

"We demand that a compensation of ₹1 crore be given to the victim's family. Along with this, there is also a demand that an investigation should be done to find out the reason for the electrocution, so that such accidents do not occur in the future. Cognisance should be taken," Yadav added.

