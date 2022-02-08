Liquor prohibition: Nitish calls for greater surveillance through drones, boats

PATNA: Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that there should be no let-up in the anti-liquor drive as most of the people, not only in Bihar but also in other states, were in its favour, adding constant vigil should be maintained through drones, motor boats and flying squads and raids should be carried out to identify and nail those involved in the illicit trade.

“Bihar has done it successfully and people of other states should also be apprised of it through publicity and advocacy. There should be no let-up in prohibition, and crackdown against the liquor mafiosi should continue to nab the kingpins,” Kumar said during a review of the department of prohibition, excise and registration.

The chief minister was briefed about the ongoing action to enforce prohibition by the department officials. He said that the police and the department should work in coordination, speed up trial process in liquor-related matters and ensure quick destruction of seized liquor.

“A previous study had shown that 1.64-crore people left drinking in Bihar and now there is a need for another study to assess its impact, as prohibition was a decision on the demand of women,” he added.

Maintaining that prohibition was enforced in Bihar following a unanimous decision of both the Houses of the state Legislature and there was no question of backing out, he emphasised the need for special vigil on boozers and suppliers in the state capital and said that the recent hooch incidents were all the more reason to crackdown on unscrupulous elements who were playing with the lives of people by supplying spurious stuff for some quick money.

Bihar has witnessed three incidents of hooch tragedy in January this year, even as the state has been under total prohibition since April 2016. Six persons were killed in Buxar district on January 26, while 13 died at Nalanda on January 13 and 18 others at Saran on January 18 after consuming spurious liquor.

“The fact is that prohibition has transformed lives in the state and this is acknowledged also beyond the state. Some wrong doers should not be reason for roll back, but the administration should take them to task,” Nitish Kumar said.

“There should also be strict monitoring of actions being taken at the police station level and strong action should be taken against government servants doing any mischief, as they are under oath to stay away from liquor,” he added.

Last year, following criticism of the manner of implementation of prohibition in the state, the CM had embarked on ‘Samajwaadi Sudhar Yatra’ to create awareness about its benefits. “Some educated elites criticise me for prohibition, but then I don’t mind such criticism. Mahatma Gandhi termed it a vice and it remains a vice,” he added.

