LIVE: Seattle scripts history as first US city to outlaw caste discrimination
Live

LIVE: Seattle scripts history as first US city to outlaw caste discrimination

india news
Updated on Feb 22, 2023 05:43 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 22 Feb 2023 05:31 AM

    Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination

    Seattle became the first U.S. city to outlaw caste discrimination on Tuesday, after its local council voted to add caste to the city's anti-discrimination laws. Read more

  • Wed, 22 Feb 2023 05:25 AM

    McKinsey to cut 2,000 jobs: Report

    McKinsey & Co. plans to eliminate about 2,000 jobs, one of the consulting giant’s biggest rounds of cuts ever. Read more

  • Wed, 22 Feb 2023 05:12 AM

    'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia': Biden in Warsaw

    US President Joe Biden vowed Tuesday that Russia would never see victory in Ukraine, delivering a major speech in Warsaw hours after Russia's Vladimir Putin said his country would continue its nearly year-long invasion.

