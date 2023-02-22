LIVE: Seattle scripts history as first US city to outlaw caste discrimination
Feb 22, 2023 05:31 AM IST
Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination
Seattle became the first U.S. city to outlaw caste discrimination on Tuesday, after its local council voted to add caste to the city's anti-discrimination laws. Read more
Feb 22, 2023 05:25 AM IST
McKinsey to cut 2,000 jobs: Report
McKinsey & Co. plans to eliminate about 2,000 jobs, one of the consulting giant’s biggest rounds of cuts ever. Read more
Feb 22, 2023 05:12 AM IST
'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia': Biden in Warsaw
US President Joe Biden vowed Tuesday that Russia would never see victory in Ukraine, delivering a major speech in Warsaw hours after Russia's Vladimir Putin said his country would continue its nearly year-long invasion.