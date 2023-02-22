Home / India News / LIVE: Seattle scripts history as first US city to outlaw caste discrimination
LIVE: Seattle scripts history as first US city to outlaw caste discrimination

india news
Updated on Feb 22, 2023 05:43 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Feb 22, 2023 05:31 AM IST

    Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination

    Seattle became the first U.S. city to outlaw caste discrimination on Tuesday, after its local council voted to add caste to the city's anti-discrimination laws. Read more

  • Feb 22, 2023 05:25 AM IST

    McKinsey to cut 2,000 jobs: Report

    McKinsey & Co. plans to eliminate about 2,000 jobs, one of the consulting giant’s biggest rounds of cuts ever. Read more

  • Feb 22, 2023 05:12 AM IST

    'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia': Biden in Warsaw

    US President Joe Biden vowed Tuesday that Russia would never see victory in Ukraine, delivering a major speech in Warsaw hours after Russia's Vladimir Putin said his country would continue its nearly year-long invasion.

Delhiwale: The Gole Market inscriptions

india news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 05:14 AM IST

Exploring a little known aspect of the colonial-era arcade

Delhiwale: The Gole Market inscriptions
Delhiwale: The Gole Market inscriptions
ByMayank Austen Soofi
Farmers protest Shivamogga airport inauguration

india news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 02:04 AM IST

Even before the inauguration, the lack of Kannada display boards at the airport has drawn criticism from Kannadigas. Kannada activists took to Twitter and said the display boards put up have information only in Hindi and English, and slammed the authorities

The farmers, who gave up their land for the construction of the airport in Shivamogga, alleged that the officials have not provided the compensation which was promised. (HT Archives (For representation))
The farmers, who gave up their land for the construction of the airport in Shivamogga, alleged that the officials have not provided the compensation which was promised. (HT Archives (For representation))
ByHT Correspondent
DMK invites non-BJP leaders for Stalin birthday

india news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 02:02 AM IST

Since Stalin took over as the CM, he has rallied for non-BJP chief ministers and opposition parties to come together against the BJP

Recently, during the wedding ceremony of a DMK member, Stalin had said that the DMK will usher in a new dawn for the country in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, like it did by winning the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)
Recently, during the wedding ceremony of a DMK member, Stalin had said that the DMK will usher in a new dawn for the country in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, like it did by winning the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
