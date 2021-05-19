Live: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya tests positive for Covid-19
- India recorded 267,334 new cases of (Covid-19) on Wednesday, the total tally of cases in the country now stands at 25,496,330. 4,529 fatalities, the highest single-day death toll ever, were also recorded in the last 24 hours.
India reached a grim milestone on Wednesday after 4,529 people succumbed to Covid-19, the highest single day death toll since the beginning of the pandemic. Wednesday's death toll surpassed that of US and Brazil, the other two worst affected countries in the world. Experts have predicted that even as the daily number of cases have been on the decline the death toll will go up as people who were infected during the peak of the second wave are still battling the disease.
Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member (health), said at a press briefing on Tuesday that the "pandemic curve" is stabilising in many states of India even as the country continues to record close to 3 lakh cases and over 4,000 deaths a day. The union government also flagged certain states where cases were high, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the two states where polls were conducted recently.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 19 May 2021 10:17 AM
Former chief minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharya tests positive for Covid-19
Former chief minister of West Bengal and CPI(M) stalwart, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and is currently in home isolation, reported ANI.