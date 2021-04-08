IND USA
A BMC health care worker taking a swab smaple from a hawker to test for Covid-19 at Govandi in Mumbai. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
Live

LIVE: China reports 24 new Covid-19 cases

The health ministry on Wednesday said India surpassed the US to become the fastest vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of more than 3 million vaccine doses.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 06:58 AM IST

India is witnessing a rapid spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the second wave. On Wednesday, the country logged more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours for the second time this year, taking the tally to over 12.8 million cases. The active Covid-19 caseload of the country reached more than 843,000 and the daily positivity rate is on a steady rise. The daily positivity rate of the disease, which was 2.29 per cent on March 8, currently stands at 8.04 per cent, the Union health ministry data showed.


The ministry on Wednesday said the nation surpassed the US to become the fastest vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of more than 3 million vaccine doses.


The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) informed that the UK Covid-19 variant is now the most common strain in the country, reported Bloomberg. The European Union health ministers said they will continue talks to resolve vaccination planning, as the EU failed to unify in response to the links between the AstraZeneca Covid shots and blood clots. Germany, France, and Italy have restricted the vaccine for people aged above 60 and have asked the other members to implement the same, reported Bloomberg.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 08, 2021 06:57 AM IST

    China reports 24 new Covid-19 cases

    China reported 24 new Covid-19 cases on April 7, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday, reported Reuters.

The UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism was established by the Secretary-General in 2009 under DPA.(Reuters file photo)
india news

India so far contributed over USD 1 million to UN Counter terrorism fund

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Underlining that terrorism is an attack against human rights, India in March said it has been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts and does not see any contradiction between countering terrorism and promotion and protection of human rights.
Covishield, which has been developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca against Covid-19, is locally manufactured and sold by the Serum Institute of India (SII).(Bloomberg)
india news

AstraZeneca serves legal notice to Serum Institute over supply delays

Agencies | By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 06:43 AM IST
On March 25, Covax announced a major setback in its vaccine rollout because a surge in infections in India caused the Serum Institute of India (SII) to cater to domestic demand, resulting in a delay in global shipments of up to 90 million doses.
Planes are seen parked at Mumbai airport as many flights were cancelled during the outbreak of the coronavirus on March 21, 2020.(Satish Bate/HT File Photo)
india news

Refund passengers who cancelled flights in lockdown last year: Govt to airlines

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 06:16 AM IST
The Supreme Court in October accepting a recommendation of the civil aviation ministry and directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) ordered airlines to refund passengers the cost of the tickets of flights cancelled between March 25 to May 24 last year.
Among states with large populations, Kerala, Rajasthan, Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra are the top five states in terms of doses delivered per million people.(HT file photo)
india news

Centre, states face off over supply of Covid-19 vaccines

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 05:11 AM IST
The Union health minister issued a statement later on Wednesday evening, hitting out at what he said was attempts to “divert attention” from the state’s slow vaccination drive, and targetting Punjab, Maharashtra, and Delhi, all of which have asked for an expansion of the criteria for vaccination, something the Union government isn’t willing to do right away.
“I got to know that Covid-19 vaccines have been developed but did not expect to get it so soon,” Bichha Ram said.
india news

95-year-old farmer urges others to get vaccinated, says ‘must protect ourselves’

By Hitender Rao, Neeraj Mohan
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 04:58 AM IST
India opened up its vaccination drive to all people above 45 last week. The previous two phases of the drive — the first was aimed at frontline workers and the second at those above 60, or above 45 with comorbidities – were dogged by slow roll-out, teething problems, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation.
The numbers, experts say, highlight the need to focus sharply on getting the disease under control by expanding the vaccination drive in urban areas, especially large cities.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Urban hot spots drive surge, in greater need of jab scale-up

By Abhishek Jha
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 05:28 AM IST
Nearly half (48%) of all Covid-19 cases reported in India in March are from urban areas, which are home to just 14% of the population, with cities having the largest proportion of new infections since June 2020, according to an analysis by Hindustan Times.
When the agitation began, the first wave of Covid-19 cases was on the wane.(HT file photo)
india news

Covid lapses at farm stir may hit 4 states

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 04:01 AM IST
Hundreds of thousands of farmers have camped outside Delhi since November last year in protest against three controversial central laws that aim to liberalise the farm economy.
Haridwar: Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_06_2021_000234B)(PTI)
india news

Kumbh braces for crowds amid Covid-19 surge

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 03:56 AM IST
Kumbh Mela officer-in-charge Deepak Rawat held a meeting on Wednesday, directing government officials to ensure all Covid-appropriate behaviour and protocols are followed during the shahi snan (holy dip in Ganga river).
In all, there are 660 ZPTCs and 9,984 MPTCs in Andhra Pradesh, of which as many as 126 ZPTCs and 2,363 MPTCs were elected unanimously during the beginning of the election process in March 2020. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Andhra high court clears elections to local bodies

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Acting on a review petition filed by State Election Commissioner (SEC) Neelam Sawhney, the division bench heard the arguments of both the sides and gave the nod to the commission to hold the elections as scheduled on Thursday.
MLA Mechcha Nageshwara Rao joins TRS in the presence of TRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrasekha Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

With 2 MLAs joining TRS, Telugu Desam Party loses its presence in Telangana assembly

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 01:43 AM IST
The two lawmakers – Sandra Venkata Veeraiah from Sattupalli assembly constituency and Mecha Nageshwara Rao from Ashwaraopet constituency – wrote a letter to Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday evening, stating that they were merging the Telugu Desam Legislature Party with the TRS.
HT Image
india news

Local body elections get Andhra HC nod

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Hyderabad The Andhra Pradesh high court on Wednesday gave the green signal to the state election commission to conduct elections to 534 zilla parishad territorial constituencies (ZPTCs) and 7,621 mandal parishad territorial constituencies (MPTCs) in the state as per schedule on Thursday (April 8)
HT Image
india news

TN CM’s Edappadi constituency records third highest voter turnout

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami’s constituency of Edappadi registered the third highest voter turnout at 85
During his earlier stay at the Banda jail, Ansari was lodged in barrack number 15 which was an isolation barrack and it did not have any CCTV cameras, a senior prison officer said.(HT file photo)
india news

Tight security for Mukhtar Ansari in UP prison

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 06:04 AM IST
A team of at least 100 policemen, including two deputy superintendents of police and six sub-inspectors, escorted the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mau MLA on the over 800-km-long journey from Punjab after taking Ansari’s custody from the Punjab Police on Tuesday.
As the Supreme Court is set to hear this matter again on Thursday, people familiar with the development told HT that the 10 names finally approved by the collegium were yet to be cleared by the government.(HT file photo)
india news

Centre yet to clear HC judges’ names pending for 20 months

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 06:06 AM IST
On March 25, a bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde criticised the government for delaying the process of appointment of judges, lamenting that it has been sitting on some recommendations for more than 20 months despite the final nod of the collegium.
HT Image
india news

NSS gen secy’s remarks on Sabarimala sparks fresh political row

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Thiruvanthapuram Nair Service Society general secretary G Sukumaran Nair’s remarks that Sabarimala Ayyappa devotees were “still bitter” about the events in 2018 triggered a fresh political row on Wednesday after Kerala law minister A K Balan alleged that the socio-educational body leader had scripted “history” by making political remarks on the issue
Story Saved